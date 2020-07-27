Leroy . McClain -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Leroy D. McClain, 76, of 844 Heyward Drive, passed away July 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incompleted and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence between the hours of 12 and 6 p.m. daily.

All visitors are asked to wear a facial mask upon entering the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

