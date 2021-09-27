Leroy McArthur "Mac" Bair -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Leroy McArthur "Mac" Bair, 77, of Bowman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mac was the husband of Claudia Shuler Bair.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Bowman Southern Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Curcio and Dr. Bill Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the services at 10 a.m., in the fellowship hall of the church. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Randy Shuler, Joshua Searson, Jacob Bair, Sammy Goad, John Mellis, David Funchess, Jacob Riser and Aaron Goad. Honorary pallbearers will be Bachman Doar, Oscar Weathers, Matt Way and Ronnie Myers.

Mac was born July 12, 1944, in Orangeburg County, to the late Clyde Charles Bair and Lucille Garrick Bair. He was an Edisto High School graduate. He was a convenience store owner for many years and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and shrimping. Mac loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Bowman Southern Methodist Church, served on the board of stewards and a member of the New Genesis Sunday School class. He was an Elk and a Mason.