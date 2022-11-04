Leroy Keitt -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Keitt, 66, of 702 Wildlife Lane, Columbia, will be held at 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Barry A. Fogle is officiating.

Mr. Keitt passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

