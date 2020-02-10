{{featured_button_text}}
Leroy Kearse

DENMARK -- Leroy Kearse, 81, of 322 Richards St., Denmark died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Bamberg Barnwell Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Light of the World Baptist Church, Bamberg. The burial will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence.

