{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Leroy Kearse, 81, of 322 Richards St., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Bamberg Barnwell Medical Center.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary.

Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Kearse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments