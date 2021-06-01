Leroy ‘Junie’ Hampton Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Leroy “Junie” Hampton Jr. of 105 Carroll Blvd. will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews

Family and friends may call the residence or the funeral home.