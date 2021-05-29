 Skip to main content
Leroy 'Junie' Hampton Jr. -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Leroy “Junie” Hampton Jr., 34, of 105 Carroll Blvd., St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

