Leroy Jones -- Orangeburg

Leroy Jones

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Jones, 75, of 186 Lowman St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Mr. Jones passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

