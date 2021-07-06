Leroy Jennings -- Denmark

 Skip to main content
DENMARK -- Mr. Leroy Jennings, 71, of Denmark, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken. There will be a public viewing from 6 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the New Memorial Cemetery, Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.

