Leroy Jenkins Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Leroy Jenkins Sr., 80, of Holly Hill, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hessaman St., Holly Hill, with the Rev. W.J. Frierson Sr., pastor. Burial will follow in Spring Branch Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Grace Chapel.
Mr. Jenkins leaves to cherish his sweet memories, his wife of 60 years, Shirley Council Jenkins; five children, Leroy Jr., Charlie, Gerald, Jason and Shirley; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC; 8827 Old State Road; Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.