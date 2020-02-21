Leroy Jenkins Sr. -- Holly Hill
Leroy Jenkins Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Leroy Jenkins Sr., 80, of Holly Hill, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hessaman St., Holly Hill, with the Rev. W.J. Frierson Sr., pastor. Burial will follow in Spring Branch Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Grace Chapel.

Mr. Jenkins leaves to cherish his sweet memories, his wife of 60 years, Shirley Council Jenkins; five children, Leroy Jr., Charlie, Gerald, Jason and Shirley; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC; 8827 Old State Road; Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

