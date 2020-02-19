Leroy Jenkins Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Leroy Jenkins Sr., 80, of Holly Hill, received his wings on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He passed away peacefully at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.
Mr. Jenkins leaves behind a beautiful and loving wife of 60 years, Shirley L. Jenkins; and children.
The family will be receiving friends at 410 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC; 8827 Old State Road; Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
