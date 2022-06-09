Leroy Jamison Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Leroy Jamison Sr. of 227 Shillings Bridge Road will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in Bethea Memorial Gardens, Great Branch Community, with Apostle Warren Smith presiding. Interment will follow.

He passed away June 4 at the residence following an extended illness.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family is receiving limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

