 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leroy Jamison -- Goose Creek

  • 0

GOOSE CREEK -- Funeral services for Leroy Jamison will be held at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Live Oak AME Church, 9843 Old Number Six Highway, Vance. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill, and 5 to 7 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News