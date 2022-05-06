Leroy Jamison -- Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK -- Funeral services for Leroy Jamison will be held at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Live Oak AME Church, 9843 Old Number Six Highway, Vance. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill, and 5 to 7 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.