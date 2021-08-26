 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy Jackson Jr. -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Leroy Jackson Jr. -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Leroy Jackson Jr., 87, of St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, family will not receive visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his wife, Christine Jackson, via telephone at 803-707-6260 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News