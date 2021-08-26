Leroy Jackson Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Leroy Jackson Jr., 87, of St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, family will not receive visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his wife, Christine Jackson, via telephone at 803-707-6260 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.