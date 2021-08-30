Leroy Jackson Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Jackson Jr., 87, of St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Earl Clark is officiating.

Mr. Jackson passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not receive visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Christine Jackson, at (803) 707-6260 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

