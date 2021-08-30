Leroy Jackson Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Jackson Jr., 87, of St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Earl Clark is officiating.
Mr. Jackson passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not receive visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Christine Jackson, at (803) 707-6260 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.