Leroy Hopkins -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Leroy Hopkins, 95, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Hopkins was born May 26, 1925, in Calhoun County.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his daughter, Ms. Sylvia Hopkins, at 803-387-6407, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com.

