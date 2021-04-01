 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy Hopkins -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Leroy Hopkins -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leroy Hopkins

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Leroy Hopkins, 95, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg. Pastor Donald E. Green is officiating.

Mr. Hopkins passed away Saturday, March 27, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to his daughter, Ms. Sylvia Hopkins, at 803-387-6407, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News