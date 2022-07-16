Leroy Hicks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Leroy Hicks, 53, of 897 Highland Grove Ave., died Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.