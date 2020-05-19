Leroy ‘Heavy’ Ravenell -- St. Matthews
Leroy 'Heavy' Ravenell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Leroy “Heavy” Ravenell of 111 Carroll Blvd. will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Cameron. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Social distancing standards will be in place. Please observe and respect them. No more than 10 people in church and 50 people at graveside

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one person in the chapel at a time.

Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

