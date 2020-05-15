Leroy 'Heavy' Ravenell -- St. Matthews
Leroy 'Heavy' Ravenell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Leroy “Heavy” Ravenell, 77, of 111 Carroll Blvd. in St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

