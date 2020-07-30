Leroy Douglas McClain Jr. -- Orangeburg

Leroy is survived by his wife, Deloris Darby McClain of Orangeburg; three daughters, LaTonya Vickie Lemon (Joe) of Augusta, Georgia, Ellen M. Wilson (Duran) of Elk Grove, California, and Marquita Shavon McClain of Richmond, Virginia; two sons, Mark Edwin McClain (Keyha) and Michael Douglas McClain (Wanda), both of Orangeburg; a sister-in-law, Helen Darby; a brother-in-law, Leroyal Darby; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. As it relates to COVID- 19 precautions, everyone is required to wear a mask when visiting with the family, the funeral home and at the graveside services. Family and friends who are unable to attend the graveside services are invited to watch a live stream of the services at 10 a.m. by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Leroy McClain's obituary page. Online condolences may also be submitted.