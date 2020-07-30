Leroy Douglas McClain Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Leroy Douglas McClain Jr. of 844 Heyward Drive will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.
He passed away July 25.
Leroy Douglas McClain Jr. was born Nov. 28, 1943, to the late Leroy McClain Sr. and Ella Mae Stevenson-McClain, and his stepmother was Mrs. Edna Bright McClain. He was born and raised in Florence.
After graduating from Wilson High School in 1961, he studied music education (instrumental) at Claflin University and obtained a M.S. from North Carolina Central University. He was the only band director at G.W. Carver High School and Edisto High School. He taught adjunct classes at South Carolina State University and at South Carolina Correctional Institute in Florence. Leroy served as band director at Timmonsville Middle and High School, St. Anthony Catholic School, FSD1 Elementary Schools, Florence School of the Arts and Bethune-Bowman Middle/High Schools.
Mr. McClain was the owner and operator of Art Form Studios and McClain's Florist. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity, Exotics Band & Show and Gates City Lodge of 276 PHA.
Mr. McClain was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as a member of the United Methodist Men, the Male Chorus, and he served in other capacities.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Deloris Darby McClain of Orangeburg; three daughters, LaTonya Vickie Lemon (Joe) of Augusta, Georgia, Ellen M. Wilson (Duran) of Elk Grove, California, and Marquita Shavon McClain of Richmond, Virginia; two sons, Mark Edwin McClain (Keyha) and Michael Douglas McClain (Wanda), both of Orangeburg; a sister-in-law, Helen Darby; a brother-in-law, Leroyal Darby; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. As it relates to COVID- 19 precautions, everyone is required to wear a mask when visiting with the family, the funeral home and at the graveside services. Family and friends who are unable to attend the graveside services are invited to watch a live stream of the services at 10 a.m. by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Leroy McClain's obituary page. Online condolences may also be submitted.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
