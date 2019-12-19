ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Davis, 78, of 129 Capers Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, with Pastor Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in church at 10 a.m.
Mr. Davis died Sunday, Dec. 15, at following an extended illness.
You have free articles remaining.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, James (Ruby) Davis, 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, and Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.