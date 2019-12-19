{{featured_button_text}}
Leroy Davis

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Davis, 78, of 129 Capers Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, with Pastor Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in church at 10 a.m.

Mr. Davis died Sunday, Dec. 15, at following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, James (Ruby) Davis, 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, and Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments