{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Leroy Davis, 78, of 129 Capers Lane, died Dec. 15, 2019, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, James (Ruby) Davis, 386 Bayne St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments