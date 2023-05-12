ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Conner, 79, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 1:00pm Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1330 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, SC.

Mr. Conner passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Charlotte, NC.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 2:30pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his son, Mr. Randy Conner, 260 Schoville Road, Orangeburg, SC. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 531-7485 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required druing visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.