ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Leroy Conner, 79, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Charlotte, NC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his son, Mr. Randy Conner, 260 Schoville Road, Orangeburg, SC. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at (803) 531-7485 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.