Leroy Cobbs -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Leroy Cobbs, 85, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Britt Cemetery in St. George, with the Rev. General Britt officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

