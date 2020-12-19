 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy Carson -- Bowman
0 comments

Leroy Carson -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- The graveside service for Leroy Carson, 74, of 1892 Reevesville Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Peppers officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News