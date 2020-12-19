Leroy Carson -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- The graveside service for Leroy Carson, 74, of 1892 Reevesville Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Peppers officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.