Leroy Carmichael -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. Leroy Carmichael, 84, of 141 Goodland Drive, Springfield, (a resident of The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services are incomplete and will be announced by Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. Condolences may be made by phone to his sister, Corleen Carswell. All calls, prayers, and other expressions of kindness are greatly appreciated.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Carmichael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

