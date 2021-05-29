Leroy Byrd Sr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Leroy Byrd Sr., 84, of 2666 Calhoun St., died May 18, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com