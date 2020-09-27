 Skip to main content
Leroy Bruce -- Branchville
Leroy Bruce -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Leroy Bruce, 70, of 650 Sixty Six Road, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-878-2833 to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

