Leroy Bruce -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE – Memorial services for Mr. Leroy Bruce will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Bamberg, with Ronald Moskowitz officiating.
Family and friends are invited to watch the services live by using the Zoom ID 455 556 239 and password 022158.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
