ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Leonie McDonald, 66, of 251 Patrick Loop, Orangeburg, will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Dr. Becky Kennedy is officiating.

Ms. McDonald passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

