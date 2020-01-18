ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Leonie McDonald, 66, of 251 Patrick Loop, Orangeburg, will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Dr. Becky Kennedy is officiating.
Ms. McDonald passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.