Leonard 'Brooks' Hair -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Leonard “Brooks” Hair, 79, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, with his loving wife of 58 years by his side.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating.
Mr. Hair was born on March 22, 1943, in Calhoun County, the son of the late Shuler Hair and the late Connie Murray Hair. He was retired from Carolina Eastman with over 30 years of service. He also retired from NTI Net. In the early years, Mr. Hair loved baseball. He coached Little League, umpired and was the broadcaster with WORG for the American Legion Post 4 games for many years. He later enjoyed watching Clemson football, listening to music and watching the Atlanta Braves play. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Weldon Hair, Laverne Jeffcoat and Carolyn Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Hair; sons, Douglas Hair (Wendy), Christopher Hair (Jackie); grandchildren, Brandon Hair, Ryan Hair, Austin Hair, Kasey Hair, Sabrina Davis, Katelin Davis; great-grandchildren, Holland Hair, Bentley Tice, Kinsley Tice, Luka Gleaton, Gracelyn Garvalia and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Jackie Shuler and Grove Park Hospice for their compassionate care during this time.
