Leonard 'Brooks' Hair -- St. Matthews

Mr. Hair was born on March 22, 1943, in Calhoun County, the son of the late Shuler Hair and the late Connie Murray Hair. He was retired from Carolina Eastman with over 30 years of service. He also retired from NTI Net. In the early years, Mr. Hair loved baseball. He coached Little League, umpired and was the broadcaster with WORG for the American Legion Post 4 games for many years. He later enjoyed watching Clemson football, listening to music and watching the Atlanta Braves play. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Weldon Hair, Laverne Jeffcoat and Carolyn Kennedy.