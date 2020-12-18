Leonard Allen Cone Sr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Leonard Allen Cone Sr., 82, husband of Ann England Cone, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Oaks of Braselton. He was a son of the late George Morris and Sarah Weeks Cone.
Mr. Cone was retired from AT&T, where he worked as a telephone engineer. He was a very active member and former deacon of Bamberg First Baptist Church. He enjoyed operating ham radios, loved reading, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by two sons, Leonard Allen (Ashley) Cone Jr. and Robert Bryan (Michelle) Cone; three grandchildren, Joey Cone, Katie Cone and Shelby Cone; and one brother, George M. Cone. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ida Kolb.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in South End Cemetery, with the Rev. Charlie Lucas officiating.
Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.