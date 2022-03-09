Leon Steward -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Leon Steward, 77, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, with interment to follow in Island Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Francis Rivers is officiating.

Mr. Steward passed away Friday, March 4, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his nieces, Ms. Willa Wright at 803-974-9761 or Ms. Audrey Prophet at 803-974-9102 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.