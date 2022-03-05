Leon Steward -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Leon Steward, 77, of 1000 Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his nieces, Ms. Willa Wright at 803-974-9761 or Ms. Audrey Prophet at 803-974-9102.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.