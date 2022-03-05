 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leon Steward -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Leon Steward, 77, of 1000 Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at The Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his nieces, Ms. Willa Wright at 803-974-9761 or Ms. Audrey Prophet at 803-974-9102.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News