Leon McCoy Dash Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Leon McCoy Dash Jr., 76, of 292 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg.

Burial will be held in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with full military honors.

Mr. Dash died Dec. 3.

Leon McCoy Dash Jr. (aka "Brother" Dash) was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Orangeburg. He was the eldest of four children born to Leon M. Dash and Ida Glover Dash. Leon attended Christ The King Catholic School and graduated in 1964 from Wilkinson High School, where he was a member of the band and selected to the South Carolina All-State Band. In his senior year, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and advanced to the highest BSA rank of Eagle Scout. He worked summers at Camp Sebago in the Catskills Mountain of New York, where he counseled and mentored youth from New York City. Upon graduation from high school, he attended South Carolina State College on a band scholarship and was the section leader for F Horns of with the original Marching 101 Band.

Leon joined the United States Marine Corps in 1974 and, after a rigorous audition, he was selected as a member of the United States (The President's Own) Marine Drum & Bugle Corps. The band performed every Friday night at the U.S. Capitol Parade Ground and toured the nation weekly, entertaining and promoting esprit de corp. Leon returned to Orangeburg in 1980 and worked in numerous manufacturing and retail roles until his retirement in 2012.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leon M. and Ida M. Dash; and his only daughter, Lashae Mitchell.

He leaves to cherish fond memories of him, two granddaughters, Jasmine and Khamira Mitchell of Atlanta; one grandson, Mark Mitchell Jr. of Atlanta; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Michael G. (Kobkoon) Dash of Denton, Texas, and Ronald B. (Kim) Dash of Chesapeake, Va.; one sister, Angela D. Dash of Orangeburg; and a host of dear cousins and friends.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.