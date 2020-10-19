 Skip to main content
Leon Kearse -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Leon Kearse will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

