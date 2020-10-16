 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leon Kearse -- Blackville
0 comments

Leon Kearse -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Leon Kearse, 76, of Blackville, transitioned Oct. 15, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his wife, Mrs. Lucille Kearse, at 803-383-1729, or the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News