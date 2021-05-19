Leon Ervin Myers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Professor Leon Ervin Myers died on April 28, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia. Services were held May 8 at Arnett Memorial Gardens.
He was born on July 31, 1946, in Georgetown to the late Odell Myers and Shirley Myers. Leon graduated from Howard High School in 1964 and was a member of Arnett AME Church, Georgetown. He matriculated to South Carolina State College, Orangeburg, earning a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and a master of education degree plus 30. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Inc. Professor Myers served South Carolina State University as an instructor for 49 years of distinction.
Surviving are his siblings Patricia Joan Brown of Nashville, Tennessee, and Bennie Myers (Cheryl) of Roslindale, Massachusetts; devoted cousins, Norma (Frank) Grant, Stacey (Monica) Franklin and son Peyton; and a host of other relatives, colleagues and friends.
