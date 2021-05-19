Leon Ervin Myers -- Orangeburg

He was born on July 31, 1946, in Georgetown to the late Odell Myers and Shirley Myers. Leon graduated from Howard High School in 1964 and was a member of Arnett AME Church, Georgetown. He matriculated to South Carolina State College, Orangeburg, earning a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and a master of education degree plus 30. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Inc. Professor Myers served South Carolina State University as an instructor for 49 years of distinction.