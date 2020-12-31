 Skip to main content
Leon Edwards -- Springfield
Leon Edwards -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. Leon Edwards, 47, of 1139 Samaria Road, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

A public viewing for Mr. Edwards will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 2, in the Harvest of Love Outreach Ministries cemetery, 626 Tabernacle Road, Salley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family ask that visits to the home be limited to immediate family only. Friends may call at the home and at the funeral home.

