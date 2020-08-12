You have permission to edit this article.
Leon Dixon -- North
Leon Dixon -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Leon Dixon, 91, of North, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

