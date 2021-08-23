 Skip to main content
Leon C. Ferguson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Leon C. Ferguson, 96, of 593 Whitaker Parkway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Ferguson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends and family may visit the residence, 593 Whitaker Parkway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

