Leon C. Ferguson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Leon C. Ferguson, 96, of 593 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit the residence, 593 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.