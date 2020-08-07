Leon 'Buck' Holmes -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Leon "Buck" Holmes died July 30, 2020, suddenly near his home.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, Branchville, with the Rev. Sinclair Holbrook officiating.
Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be cousins.
Visitiation will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home.
The funeral service on Sunday will be private for family due to COVID-19.
Leon "Buck" Holmes was born in Dorchester County on Dec. 28, 1948, son of the late Thomas Holmes Sr. and Sarah Jane Henderson-Holmes. Leon departed this life sudddenly on July 30, 2020, near his home.
Leon joined Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Dorange, at an early age and served as a trustee until his passing.
Leon was a graduate of Lockett High School, the class of 1967. Leon grew up in a Christian home. Those who knew "Buck," knew that there was nobody that could do the James Brown but "Buck" and James Brown.
After high school, "Buck" enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. He loved the military and was proud to be a veteran. Leon continued his education at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, where he received four associate degrees. He was employed by Greenwood Mills and Federal Mogul for many years from which he retired.
In June 1972, Leon was united in holy wedlock to Miss Vernia White. This union was blessed with one son, Terrance (Terry) Holmes.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Holmes; and his sister, Dorothy Mae Holmes-Brown.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his loving wife, Vernia Mae Holmes of the home; his sons, Terrence (Ericka) Holmes, their children, Terrence (TJ) Holmes and Terricka Holmes; Ronji Summers of New York City; Rodney Alonzo Goldsmith (Ashley); Darryl White, Branchville; special grandchildren, Quadar Goldsmith, Rakia Goldsmith; one great-grandson; his sister, Theola H. Hayes, of New York City; two brothers, Floyd Holmes, of Far Rockaway, New York and Thomas Holmes Jr., of Jamaica, New York; many other grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
