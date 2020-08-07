Leon 'Buck' Holmes -- Branchville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Leon "Buck" Holmes died July 30, 2020, suddenly near his home.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, Branchville, with the Rev. Sinclair Holbrook officiating.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be cousins.

Visitiation will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home.

The funeral service on Sunday will be private for family due to COVID-19.

Leon "Buck" Holmes was born in Dorchester County on Dec. 28, 1948, son of the late Thomas Holmes Sr. and Sarah Jane Henderson-Holmes. Leon departed this life sudddenly on July 30, 2020, near his home.

Leon joined Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Dorange, at an early age and served as a trustee until his passing.

Leon was a graduate of Lockett High School, the class of 1967. Leon grew up in a Christian home. Those who knew "Buck," knew that there was nobody that could do the James Brown but "Buck" and James Brown.