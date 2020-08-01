Leon 'Buck' Holmes -- Branchville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Leon "Buck" Holmes, 71, of 4610 Bowman Branch Highway, died suddenly on July 30, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

Due to COID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

