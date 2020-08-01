You have permission to edit this article.
Leon 'Buck' Holmes -- Branchville
Leon 'Buck' Holmes -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Leon "Buck" Holmes, 71, of 4610 Bowman Branch Highway, died suddenly on July 30, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

Due to COID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

