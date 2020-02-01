{{featured_button_text}}
Leon Batie

DENMARK -- The funeral for Leon Batie, 79, of 130 Cooper St., will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Lees. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Batie died Monday, Jan. 27, at his residence.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence or at the church fellowship hall after the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Batie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments