{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Leon Batie, 79, of 130 Cooper St., died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary.

Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Batie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments