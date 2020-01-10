{{featured_button_text}}
Leola Ware Brown

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Leola Ware Brown, 68, of 503 Mimosa Drive, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Samaria Baptist Church in Springfield. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Brown will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Mrs. Brown passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7.

She was the wife of Eugene Brown Jr. of the home; mother of Eric D. Brown of Orangeburg; stepmother of Keith (Alfie) Mincy of Gaston; godmother of Craig Wesley Edwards; sister of Nettie Edwards of Wagener, Leona Davis of Salley, and Eva (Eugene) McKie of Aiken; and sister-in-law of Joyce J. Brown and Caroline (John) Ross, both of Springfield, and Janice (Wade) Friday of Salley.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and call the funeral home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments