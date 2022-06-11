Leola W. Curry -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mother Leola W. Curry will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at The Church of God In Christ SC Jurisdictional Headquarters, 1339 Coulter Road, St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the cemetery.

Mother Curry leaves to cherish memories her loving children, Mary Curry of the home, Lillie Curry, Henry Curry Jr. of St.Matthews, Brenda (Robert) Jones, Orangeburg, Barbara Sims, Elizabeth Myers, Janet (Dr. Supt James) McKenney, Sandra (Daryl) Murphy, all of Columbia, and Edwin (Rosalind) Curry of St.Matthews; grandchildren reared in the home, Annie (Anthony) Scott, Tyhessia Curry, Audrey Curry, Terrance Curry, Lavonya Curry and Tiffany Curry; great-grandchildren, Jalonda Howell and Itaevia Curry-Chisolm; sisters, Clara Reed, Green Pond, Ruby Myers, Columbia; sister-in-law, Minnie Singletary, Orangeburg; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Her adopted children list goes on and on. One special son, Freddie Ellis Jr.; loving neighbors and friends who will miss her dearly.